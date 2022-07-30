The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League but has now joined Erik ten Hag’s side.

The South African, a boyhood fan of the Red Devils, is a close friend of Ten Hag’s assistant Mitchell van der Gaag and joins former England boss Steve McClaren on the staff at United, where he’ll be focusing on working with the club’s strikers.