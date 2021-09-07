Zimbabwe Weather Report and Forecast: September 2021

Mostly clear skies, hazy and windy conditions prevailed across the country. It was cool at night, hot during the day.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure cell over the subregion will begin to steer in cool and moist south-easterlies into the country.

FORECAST FOR TOMORROW WEDNESDAY 08 SEPTEMBER 2021.

It should be cloudy and cold with morning drizzle in Matabeleland South, Masvingo, Manicaland, southern areas of the Midlands provinces becoming less cloudy and cool by afternoon.

Elsewhere (all Mashonaland Provinces, Harare metropolitan, northern areas of the Midlands, Bulawayo Metropolitan and Matabeleland North Provinces) it is expected to be mostly sunny, windy and warm by day, though cool both early morning and overnight.

IMPACTS

Fire Danger Rating is significant, and small fires have the potential to cause uncontrollable veld fires during this period.

While land preparations are very vital at this stage, those engaged in such on-farm and other outdoor activities are reminded that it is illegal to start veld fires.

The air-pollutant level is high at this time of the year; as such people with respiratory challenges/predispositions such as asthma, hay fever and other allergies may be affected.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

All farmers (urban and rural) are urged to reduce the amount of grass on their farms and residential properties through hay baling, thatch, and broom grass harvesting as a fire prevention measure.

The public is urged to safeguard against the spreading of wildfires by constructing fireguards that are maintained free from combustible matter and are at least 9 (nine) meters wide.

Antihistamines, respirators or inhalers should be on standby for those prone to respiratory illnesses. School children are urged to wear a mask, always maintain social distance at school and play.

WEATHER FORECAST THURSDAY 09 SEPTEMBER 2021

Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland East Province are expected to have some brief cloudy conditions with patchy drizzle.

It should be cold in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and mild during the day.

The rest of the country will continue with clear skies; cool at night, warm during the day.

PRODUCED BY: The Meteorological Services Department in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection