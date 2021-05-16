Earthquake felt in Chipinge, Chimanimani

An earthquake was felt in Chipinge, Chimanimani and surrounding areas today 16 May 2021 at 0545hrs local time.

Preliminary location shows that the earthquake occurred at Latitude -19.729S and Longitude 33.060E and the magnitude was determined to be 3.9.

The epicentre is in Mozambique but it was widely felt in Chikoore, Mt Selinda and the surrounding areas.

The Zimbabwe-Mozambique eastern border area shows high earthquake activity.

Most of the earthquakes that occur in this region are due to natural plate tectonics and this is attributed to the East African Rift System (EARS) which extends into Mozambique.

Manicaland is a seismically active region, evidenced by the many moderate to large earthquakes occurring each year.