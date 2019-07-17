WATCH: Prophet Chiza gives solution to Zimbabwe

Eagle Life Assembly leader Prophet Blessing Chiza has says God showed him in a vision the nation of Zimbabwe in the form of a house and the house was full of millions of people.

The Prophet as he was looking at the house he saw three words; suffering, stress and stagnation. A hand appeared and switched off the light and the whole house was in darkness.

Chiza says then God showed him verse and instructed Zimbabweans to have a national prayer that will save the country from the current darkness.

Watch the full prophecy below: