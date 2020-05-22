Stealing from God: Bulawayo men ransack churches during lockdown

Steal from God and you will be caught! Mathew Bushu and Oscar Dzodzo will curse the evil spirit that pushed them to go on a stealing spree from two churches and two houses in Bulawayo.

The pair was arrested after police received a tip – off that they were seen selling Brethren in Christ Church (BICC) Nguboyenja branch’s instruments that included a hybrid mixer, amplifier, two speakers, microphones and kitchen utensils.

Chairperson of BICC Nguboyenja branch Anele Moyo discovered the break-in last week on Wednesday. Moyo said the two men used bolt cutters to cut keys and opened the door.

“We discovered the theft on Wednesday morning. They took two hybrid speakers, one mixer, four cordless microphones and four corded microphones, amplifier and a surge protector and they also stole plates, pots and spoons. The estimated value of all the stolen items is R50 000. We reported the matter to the police,” he said.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident: “We would like to applaud members of the public for a tip–off that led to the arrest of two suspects Bushu and Dzodzo. We would like to urge church organisations to employ security guards to guard their churches during the night because we noted that at one of the churches there was no security guard.”

The pair was not done yet as they went for their second target where they used the same modus operandi at C . A . C Church where they took a bicycle, 3 bottles of 750 mls of cooking oil, three bottles of peanut butter, 4 kgs of sugar. Speaking to B-Metro, a church elder said after discovering the theft they made a police report.

Last week they allegedly broke into a house in Entumbane suburb where they got away with five cellphones , one litre cooking oil, US$250, $35,1000 Belgian Francs.

On the same day during the night they reportedly raided a house in Makokoba where they got away with a 42-inch plasma television, 700 grammes Nivea lotion, US$20, and $800. They appeared at a Bulawayo court before magistrate Tinashe Tashaya last week on Friday and were remanded in custody to 6 June.