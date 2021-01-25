Makandiwa at it again, says Jesus had a chat with him on Covid

Zimbabwean preacher, Emmanuel Makandiwa Sunday claimed that Jesus appeared to him 17 times and told him that the coronavirus is here to stay. During his online service yesterday, Makandiwa said COIVD-19 was to be like any other disease.

Earlier, he claimed to have predicted that the virus was coming and would kill many people across the world. He also warned other preachers against talking about the virus which they did not predict saying it was dangerous. He said he was the one who would know when the virus would go and now he has said coronavirus is here to stay.

Some, however, say there is no prophecy here as many others including Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization and vaccine maker Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel have, since the outbreak of the pandemic, been saying COVID-19 virus is here to stay. Watch the video below for more.Video Player