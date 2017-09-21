Disgraced Kunonga to lose property

HARARE – Ex-communicated Anglican bishop Nolbert Kunonga is set to lose various properties to the Church of the Province of Central Africa which is moving to recover debts owed to it by the cleric.

This follows a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year ordering the bishop to pay the Anglican Church $427 000 as compensation for shares he sold after he led the church into schism in 2007.

In a notice yesterday, LM Auctioneers said it had been instructed by the Sherriff of the High Court to auction off property that includes a tractor, 10 dish roam planter, gaspardo seed planter, 600 litre tank boomspray among other essentials.

The property attachment satisfies Supreme Court Judge Yunus Omerjee’s 2012 ruling that Kunonga had no right to the church’s property because he left the mainstream Anglican Church.

Zimbabwe’s Anglican Church had been divided since Kunonga, a loyalist to President Robert Mugabe, was excommunicated in 2007 by the main Anglican Province of Central Africa and the worldwide head of the church for inciting violence in sermons supporting Mugabe’s Zanu PF party.