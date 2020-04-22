Husband contracts coronavirus after faking business trip to holiday with girlfriend in Italy

A man has put his family in severe danger after he contracted the deadly coronavirus while on vacation with his girlfriend in Italy, Mirror reports.

The unidentified man who is reportedly a prominent businessman in his late thirties confessed to public health officials in the north of England as to how he contracted the virus and is now under quarantine.

He is said to have deceived his wife by telling her he was on a business trip in the UK. But when he returned to his unsuspecting spouse with the killer virus’ symptoms, he had to check himself into a facility after testing positive for Covid-19.

His wife in self-isolation now and he’s afraid she may find out the truth about where he’s been.

“This patient is the talk of public health officials,” a source revealed to The Sun.

“He’s in a blind panic, but more about his adultery being exposed rather than his health.”

While the man is likely to survive the novel virus, his marriage, and extra-marital relationship are up in the air.

“He thought he had the perfect alibi to carry out his affair but hadn’t reckoned on the coronavirus meltdown,” the insider added.

“The patient is just relieved he got home before flights were cancelled – that would’ve taken some explaining.”

