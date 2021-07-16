Zimbabwean opposition calls for dialogue in South Africa over violent looting

Zimbabwean opposition leader of the MDC-T Douglas Mwonzora has urged South Africans to engage in a dialogue to resolve the unrest in that country.

The unrest started last week following the arrest and imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma over contempt of court. Pindula News presents Mwonzora’s statement issued by his spokesperson Lloyd Damba.

The Movement for Democratic Change is extremely worried about the political and security situation in neighboring South Africa. It notes that the South African authorities have deployed armed forces to contain the situation.

Of further concern is the unnecessary loss of life and destruction of property that has happened so far. However, we call upon the South African authorities to ensure that its armed forces exercise restraint in dealing with the civilian population. The social and political stability of South Africa is no doubt a sine qua non to the social and political stability of the region.

We, therefore, call upon the South African stakeholders to resolve the political issues that have led to the present precarious political and security situation through dialogue.