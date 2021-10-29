‘Zimbabwe will soldier on with or without Western sanctions’ – Mnangagwa

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean, Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday said despite the negative impact of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and its western allies, the country continues to forge ahead to achieve an upper middle-income society by 2030.

The President said this while officially opening his party ZANU PF annual conference which is underway in Bindura.

“The illegal economic sanctions and all forms of of coercive measures are unjustified and a violation of the human rights of the people of our great country. We call for the immediate and unconditional removal.

However despite the adversity of these illegal sanctions, our country under a ZANU PF led Government, continues to forge ahead in unity to attain the status of a Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030,” Mnangagwa said.

He called on ZANU PF members to continue working hard and in unity towards economic emancipation of the people, as it is everyone’s responsibility to utilise the land for production.

“As we deliberate during this conference, let us recommit ourselves to Party Mission of ensuring that as the people of Zimbabwe, we forever remain masters of our on destiny .ZANU PF and all its structures must keep alive its revolutionary ethos, principles and values,” he added.

Mnangagwa also attributed the economic growth forecast to the ease of doing business reforms implemented by the Second Republic.

“In line with promises made in the 2018 Election Manifesto and previous Congress and Conference Resolutions;our economy is projected to grow by 7.8 %. Zimbabwe has opened for business and instituted far reaching ease of doing business reforms.

These have seen foreign direct investments and diaspora remittances,reaching unprecedented levels,” noted Mnangagwa.

ZANU PF members were also implored to work tirelessly to guarantee that the party remains the first choice for the majority of the population.

Tanzania and Russia also presented solidarity messages to the ruling party and further called for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

