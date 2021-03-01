Zimbabwe Vice-President Mohadi Resigns, Blaming Political Plot

HARARE (Bloomberg) — Zimbabwean Second Vice President Kembo Mohadi resigned on Monday, after claiming he was the victim of a campaign to damage his reputation.

The decision comes after Mohadi faced accusations of being involved in multiple “immoral” relationships, including with members of his staff.

“I have been going through a soul-searching pilgrimage and realized that I need the space to deal with my problem outside the governance chair,” he said in a statement released by the Ministry of Information.

Mohadi, 70, was one of two deputies appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in December 2017.