Frederick Shava sworn in as Minister of Foreign Affairs

FREDERICK Musiiwa Shava has been sworn in this morning at the State House in Harare as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Shava replaces the late minister Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed to Covid-19 at the end of January. Before the new appointment, Shava was Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) for seven years.

On Friday, he was formally nominated to Senate, allowing him to take up his Cabinet post.

Shava has held various portfolios in Government since independence. He was the Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Development from 1981 to 1986 before becoming Minister of State for Political Affairs in 1987.

He was appointed ambassador to China by Robert Mugabe from 2007 to 2014, after which he took up the post at the UN in Washington, DC. – Zimbabwe Voice