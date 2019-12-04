ZANU-PF Politburo meets today

Zanu-PF will today convene an ordinary session of the Politburo at its headquarters in Harare.

The ruling party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo, confirmed the meeting in a statement.

“The Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu, wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at the party headquarters commencing 1000 hours,” he said.

“All members should be seated by 0945 hours sharp.”

Among issues expected to be discussed are preparations for the Annual National People’s Conference scheduled for December 10 to 15 in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province.

The conference will be held under the theme, “Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy towards Vision 2030” and is expected to address bread and butter issues.

More than 7 000 delegates are expected to grace the annual indaba, with 2 000 foreign delegates having already confirmed participation.