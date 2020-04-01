Supreme Court Ruling: Mliswa warns Chamisa of clumsy overreacting

The Supreme Court of Zimbabwe on Tuesday ruled that Dr Thokozani Khupe was the legitimate leader of the opposition MDC that was founded by the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

The ruling reduced advocate Nelson Chamisa to Secretary for Policy and Research, a post he held in 2015.

Chamisa and Khupe have been fighting to lead the party since before the death of Tsvangirai in 2018. Commenting on the case, Norton legislator (independent) Temba Mliswa who is a former ZANU PF member said:

Being a seasoned politician & looking at the @nelsonchamisa debacle, dynamics of politics are at play; I’ll watch. I’ve always said however there are certain institutions you don’t fight; the judiciary, the office of an elected President, the security forces or the Church.

Chamisa and his supporters have often accused ZANU PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of meddling in MDC internal issues.

The MDC led by Chamisa has been accusing the ruling party of sponsoring some elements in the MDC, including Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora and manipulating the judiciary.

Chamisa’s supporters allege that the Supreme Court was instructed to rule in favour of Khupe.

