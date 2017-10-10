Is Prof Moyo working for CIA?

Harare – Zimbabwe’s embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly accused President Robert Mugabe’s former spin doctor, Jonathan Moyo, of being a spy deployed by America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to destroy the ruling Zanu-PF party from within.

In a leaked dossier sent to Mugabe, the embattled vice president alleges that Moyo was working closely with Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, through the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWA), to destroy the ruling party from within, New Zimbabwe reports.

He added that the group’s leader, Munyaradzi Shoko, has attacked him and even the first lady, who he had accused of sponsoring violence.

“As part of Cde Kasukuwere initiative TO GAIN unmitigated control of the party, he created COZWA, an organisation led by one Munyaradzi Shoko whose acerbic tongue has left its acid on me and many others, including the First Lady Amai Dr Grace Mugabe.

Shoko’s background lays bare his group’s sinister motives,” parts of the dossier reportedly read.

Both ministers are reportedly against Mnangagwa getting the country’s top job.

The two were believed to be leading a group of young Turks known as the “Generation 40” and backing the first lady in the hotly contested Mugabe succession battle.

Reports last month said that Mnangagwa had sued Moyo for $3m on a defamation charge emanating from a widely circulated video presentation during the ruling Zanu-PF party’s politburo in July.

According to numerous reports on the politburo presentation, Moyo accused Mnangagwa of forcing Godfrey Majonga, a prominent journalist, to choose between sitting on a red hot stove or jumping from his flat window during an altercation about a woman in Harare in 1987.

He claims Majonga chose to jump, permanently paralysing him.

Subsequently to the surfacing of the accusations, the embattled vice president demanded an unreserved apology from Moyo or risk being sued for defamation.