Only 4 posts will be contested at MDC Congress – Hwende

MDC deputy treasurer-general Charlton Hwende, who is also MP for Kuwadzana East constituency said that only four posts will be contested at the upcoming MDC Congress.

Hwende claims that the party’s constitution state that the posts of president, vice presidents, national chairperson, and the vice national chairperson will be contested. Wrote Hwende:

In terms of the current MDC Constitution which we amended at the last Congress only the following posts will be contested 1. President 2. Vice Presidents 3.National Chairmen 4. Vice National Chairman. The rest will be appointments made by the new NEC after Congress.