New Political Party Launched, Promises To End Poverty, Corruption

WITH 2023 elections drawing closer, a new political party, that has promised to revive the country’s struggling economy, has been launched.

Freedom of Rights Under Sovereign (FORUS) party was launched in Harare Thursday and is led by Manyara Irene Muyenziwa.

Speaking to the media after the launch, Muyenziwa said she would never join Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) to allay her critics who believe she formed the political formation to get a vehicle.

Last month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa donated over a dozen vehicles to political principals who are part of his brainchild POLAD project.

Critics have accused Mnangagwa of abusing government resources at a time when the state failing to equip struggling hospitals with ambulances.

“We are an independent party, we are not going to join POLAD and what we are trying to do is seek new reforms on the best way on tackling whatever negotiations or issues that are at hand,” Muyenziwa.

The new political leader says she is based abroad but did not reveal where. She is also involved in running various unnamed business ventures and humanitarian work.

“So we are a new party and we are trying to come with new resolutions, new ideas, new ways of looking at things.

“So, as a new party we are not going to go into the old negotiations of whatever is taking place we are trying to find and seek new reforms as a new party,” she said.

“We are trying to emancipate ourselves, amongst ourselves. We never thought we could get to this point whereby a black man is enslaving another black man in an indirect way and that is what FORUS is for.

“We are going to bring the proper true democracy that will emancipate all Zimbabweans so that they can reach out for the stars so that they can understand that it is doable.

“Our aim is to see a free and open society where there is a balance on the basic fundamental human rights where there is a guarantee that no one will be enslaved by poverty, corruption, or violence,” she said. – Newzim