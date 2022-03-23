Musonza looks to retain his CCC seat in Zengeza 3

CHITUNGWIZA – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Zengeza West ward 12 candidate, Darlingtone Musonza is pleading with residents to vote for him on Saturday when the much-awaited by-elections will be held.

The post fell vacant after Musonza was recalled by MDC-Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora.

“Ward 12 residents please vote for me, I am your tried and tested person. As usual you will not be disappointed. I was born and bred here in ward 12 and being a member of the community, I understand the challenges you face. Together we can solve anything,” he said.

Musonza said the Nelson Chamisa led new political outfit was the only alternative which will deliver as it derives it’s mandate from the citizens.

The dormitory town faces acute water challenges, dilapidated roads and artificial rivers of raw affluent are never a rare sight due to poor service delivery.

“The major challenge facing my ward is sewer challenges especially Zengeza extension, so it is top on my priority.

The poor road network needs massive rehabilitation”.

On substance abuse among youths, Musonza promised to work with parents.

“The drug abuse menace currently happening all over Zimbabwe is now a major disaster and Chitungwiza has not been spared.

“Solving drug problems within the family will be one of my priorities. Proper engagement with the families should be a start because they are the one’s who live with the addicts.

“If you look closely, the menace reflects that there is something wrong with our economy.”

Musonza will battle it out with Darlington Jiri (ZANU PF) and Jonathan Makuvaza (MDC-Alliance). Nhau/Indaba

