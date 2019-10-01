Mliswa pushes for Mnangagwa-Chamisa meeting

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says he is ready to play an active role to make sure that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa meet and discuss a shared vision for Zimbabwe.

Mliswa who attended an MDC annivessary celebration over the weekend said, “I’m fully in support of Nelson Chamisa sharing the vision with Emmerson Mnangagwa, a shared vision is what’ll improve our fortunes when we focus on nation building. It’s not about power share; I’m humbled by this stance and happy to have attended the anniversary.”

Mliswa added that some people have been lying to President Mnangagwa telling him that Chamisa wanted a position in government.

“For those who’ve been misleading the President that he wants to share the power shame on them; it’s about the vision. It’s a very profound statement. I’ve always believed they should meet & would be happy to play any role to see such meeting to fruition.” Said Mliswa.

Chamisa and the MDC have maintained that they will only meet Mnangagwa in a meeting organised by an impartial person.