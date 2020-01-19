MDC goes on rural structures drive

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC has embarked on a rural recruitment drive as is it targets to set up structures in the hitherto Zanu-PF strongholds.

MDC organising secretary Amos Chibaya said the programme will be carried out through their hash tag “2020 munhu wese kumusha” campaign.

“We want to build our branch structures in rural areas. Every village must feel the presence of MDC. As organising department, we have launched #2020 munhu wese kumusha, every national executive member is going to rural areas to meet the people telling them our programmes as a party. We want people to know how we are going to operate in 2020,” said Chibaya.