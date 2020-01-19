MDC goes on rural structures drive

MDC organising secretary Amos Chibaya said the programme will be carried out through their hash tag “2020 munhu wese kumusha” campaign.
“We want to build our branch structures in rural areas. Every village must feel the presence of MDC. As organising department, we have launched #2020 munhu wese kumusha, every national executive member is going to rural areas to meet the people telling them our programmes as a party. We want people to know how we are going to operate in 2020,” said Chibaya.
The opposition has been accusing Zanu-PF of intimidating MDC supporters in rural areas.
Chibaya said they are not deterred by “dirty tactics” being used by
Zanu-PF in rural areas. We know that they are intimidating our supporters on daily basis but people are now determined they want Zanu-PF to go. People are suffering and prices are going up so at this point, intimidation will not work.