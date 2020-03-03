MDC-A gags Mwonzora

FORMER MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora was on Wednesday issued with a final warning for his alleged utterances against MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on social media platforms.

Mwonzora, Morgan Komichi, Ian and Theresa Makoni have reportedly complained of being sidelined by the youthful party president immediately after he assumed power, notwithstanding their ‘immense contribution in birthing and keeping the MDC afloat, albeit under very difficult circumstances.

In a letter emanating from Charlton Hwende, the MDC secretary-general, Mwonzora, was sternly warned that any such ‘malicious’ communication that tended to unfairly criticise the MDC executive on social media would not be tolerated in the future.

“We note with concern that you continue to discuss party business in the media, notwithstanding the decision of the party to restrict such to authorised offices.

“You also continue to discuss party business on social media in violation of our social media policy,” read the letter.

“As a member (of the party), you are entailed to redress in the event that you feel aggrieved by the actions or utterances of other members as provided for in our constitution, which you are bound by,” the letter further read.

Source: Zim Morning Post