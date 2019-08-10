‘Dzamara told me Job Sikhala is ready to die for Zimbabwe’ – Chamisa

ZIMBABWEAN’S fight for democracy and a level political playing field does not need people to die, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has said.

Chamisa was speaking at the launch of a trust in honour of missing journalist-cum-political activist Itai Dzamara early this week.

The youthful politician told guests and family members that in his last interaction with Dzamara, the activist had revealed to him that MDC deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala was ready to give his life for the democratic struggle.

“The last discussion I had with Itai was when he was coming from late (MDC founding leader) president Morgan Tsvangirai’s home.

“Along the way he (Itai): ‘You know I met Job Sikhala and he told me he is willing to be with me, to join me, to be like Mandela, to die for this country,” said Chamisa adding he had asked Dzamara if Sikhala meant it to which the missing activist responded in the affirmative.

However, Chamisa said there was no need for anyone to die.

“But why should dying be our objective and ambition? Why can’t we also do what has not been done by others.”

“Itai stood for justice, democracy, rule of law, none violence and peaceful engagement as a way of struggle. Itai stands for unfinished national business, an incomplete national question, that which we have not done as an entire generation,” the MDC leader said.

Dzamara disappeared on March 5, 2015 after staging numerous one-man demonstrations demanding that then President Robert Mugabe either addresses the country’s political, social and economic crisis or resigns.

He was reportedly seized by suspected State security agents and has not been heard of from since then.

Since controversially losing last year’s presidential election to Mnangagwa, Chamisa has threatened to “make the country ungovernable” and demanded that the Zanu PF leader agrees to face-to-face talks with him.

The MDC has since given police notice of a demonstration in Harare on August 16.

Sikhala is currently out on bail after being charged with subversion over comments he reportedly made at a campaign rally in Bikita last month declaring the MDC was plotting to unseat Mnangagwa by force before scheduled elections in 2023. – Newzimbabwe