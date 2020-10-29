Don’t looking for imaginary Big Fish; govt speaks on Rushwaya arrest

Information. Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana in the following interview as he was being asked about the Henrietta Rushwaya scandal highlighted the following:

The government has a zero-tolerance to corruption and it will prosecute anyone involved in it. The government has convicted many people for corruption The Government did not lose 60 Million in the Draxgate scandal The government does not interfere with the court.

Watch Managwana as he responds to questions asked about the headlining scandal.