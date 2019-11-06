Church leader calls on Mnangagwa and Chamisa to find each other

LEADER of the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ), Bishop Johannes Ndanga has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to find common ground for the good of the country.

Ndanga described most of the fringe parties involved in talks with Mnangagwa under the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) as “jokers”.

He was speaking in an exclusive interview with newzimbabwe.com Tuesday, adding Chamisa and Mnangagwa are the only credible political leaders in the country.

President Mnangagwa won the disputed 2018 presidential poll with 50.8% whilst Chamisa received 44.3%.

“These leaders should speak one language. There should be unity among political leaders. We should adopt one accord as a nation. There should be no anger.

“A resolution should be passed by each party whilst others must be prepared to leave their goalposts so that we do not have fake investors,” said Ndanga.

Chamisa tried to overturn the result through a Constitutional Court petition that however failed for lack of evidence.

The MDC leader had argued Mnangagwa rigged the election.

Chamisa continues to argue he won and refuses to recognise Mnangagwa as legitimate leader of the country.

Ndanga said all other parties that are party to POLAD did not represent much.

“Zimbabwe does not need jokers to be involved in dialogue and we cannot afford to have an election mode all the way without having time for development and reconstruction

“If an election fails to resolve our problems, let’s find a way of uniting and leave behind jokers who should never at one moment be given a place in real dialogue,” Ndanga said.

Ndanga, a former ally of then First Lady Grace Mugabe and her G40 faction, went off the radar after the army toppled her husband and now late President Robert Mugabe as the country’s leader in November 2017. – Newzimbabwe