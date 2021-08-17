Biti to dance like Michael Jackson celebrating Zambia elections

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti Monday celebrated the defeat of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu by President-elect Hakainde Hichilema after his deportation by authorities at Chirundu Border post in 2018.

After the controversial 2018 disputed election in Zimbabwe, Biti sought refugee in Zambia, but Lungu’s government deported him back home despite a Zambia High Court order granting him stay.

The Zimbabwe police had issued an arrest warrant for Biti on charges of public violence and after he had declared opposition leader Nelson Chamisa had won the 2018 presidential election in contravention of electoral laws.

Chamisa was narrowly defeated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and continues to reject the poll outcome citing vote-rigging.

However, responding to his deportation from Zambia three years ago, the vocal opposition leader could not hide his joy over Lungu’s defeat.

Lungu lost Thursday’s election by almost a million votes to President-elect Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party National Development (UPND) party.

“l can’t wait to drive back to Zambia and at Chirundu Border Post where they almost killed me, l will dance like Micheal Jackson. My Congress Dance. I can’t wait,” Biti said.