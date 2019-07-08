Zimbabwe gov threatens to unleash security forces on opposition ‘insurgence’

The Government has said it will not hesitate to unleash the security apparatus on the MDC if they go along with their threats to overthrow the President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration.

MDC Deputy Chairperson Job Sikhala at the weekend said Mnangagwa’s reign will not last till 2023, the time of the next elections as they would have toppled him.

In a statement, ministry of information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said the threats were a desperate attempt by the MDC Alliance to invite negative publicity on the country.

Source – Byo24