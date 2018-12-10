Ziyambi chides ‘childish’ MDC MPs over parly ‘tomfoolery’

JUSTICE Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has scolded MDC MPs for alleged “tomfoolery” and “childish” behaviour inside the house as he went on to suggest parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders could soon be reviewed to punish offending legislators.

He was responding to a question this past week by Rushinga MP, Tendai Nyabani.

The Zanu PF lawmaker had asked what measures government had in place to “ensure that Parliament upholds the dignity of the people”.

“A lot of time is wasted in this august House bickering. What measures is government going to put in place so that we have an orderly parliament,” Nyabani said in apparent reference to MDC MPs who have continuously shown disdain for President Emmerson Mnangagwa on days the latter stepped into the house for different purposes.

Ziyambi, in his response, took a swipe at opposition MPs for alleged tomfoolery.

“…Most of the time, a lot of tomfoolery takes place in this house or child’s play, especially by Members sitting on that side of the House (MDC).

“They are even found refusing to stand up for the President of this country. In the next breath, they ask that Ministers come here to answer questions; that is being childish.”

He added, “Allow me to proceed Mr. Speaker Sir, that the Administration of Parliament indeed should come and review our Standing Rules and Orders to ensure that such Members are brought to book.”

MDC MPs ‘crying’ outside parliament over their ‘stolen’ vote during a parliamentary opening session by President Mnangagwa this year

The MDC has adamantly refused to recognise Mnangagwa as President with claims the Zanu PF leader stole his way into the country’s most coveted job during the July 30 elections.

Mnangagwa saw his party post a thumping two thirds majority in parliament while he scrapped through with a slender 50,8 percent share of the national vote to keep a job he snatched from former President Robert Mugabe through a military assisted coup.

The main opposition insists the result was fake and has taken a position to use platforms such as parliament to show contempt for the State leader.

Things however came to a head last month when Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda ordered their ejection by police in parliament, creating scenes never seen before in the national assembly as the MPs were shown live on television being dragged like a bunch of bandits out of the legislative chamber.

The scenes happened in front of Mnangagwa, his deputies and a packed gallery when the MPs had defiantly refused to stand as the President walked into the house to listen to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s 2019 budget statement. – NewZim