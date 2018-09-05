Zimbabwean members of parliament to be sworn in

Harare – The swearing in of Zimbabwe’s newly-elected members of Parliament (MPs) and senators has been set for Wednesday, the Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda, said on Tuesday.

Chokuda, who will preside over the swearing-in, said the 270 legislators were expected to take their oaths of office at the Parliament of Zimbabwe in Harare.

The swearing-in of MPs will set in motion business for the ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe.

“Swearing in of Members of the ninth Parliament will be done in line with section 128 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. It will be done starting with the National Assembly at 10 am and the Senate at 14h30 hours,” Chokuda said.

He said they had also sensitised legislators of what is expected of them and what they should expect in Parliament.

The swearing in of MPs present an opportunity for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to announce the cabinet.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is acting in the absence of Mnangagwa who is in Asia for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, told a development strategic meeting that the law requires that those who make it in the new cabinet should first take oath as MPs.

The delays in the cabinet announcement have given a platform to Zimbabweans to speculate on who is likely to make it and who are likely to be dropped from a list of long-serving ministers who were part of former president Robert Mugabe’s cabinet.

African News Agency/ANA