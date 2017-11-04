We are not greedy at all, Zimbabwe MP says

Buhera West Member of Parliament Oliver Mandidpaka said legislators were not greedy at all but were dedicated to representing the people.

He said this after Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa asked Parliament to put the record straight as the media had portrayed legislators and cry-babies who were after money.

“I realise that when matters are written in the media, a lot of questions are raised particularly when you are talking about our welfare. There appears to be some differences amongst our people who seem to think that we are here to look for money,” Mandipaka said.

“No, that is not the case. We want to represent them. We are not greedy at all but we are dedicated so that we can come here and raise the concerns of the people to the Government. We do that here in this House.”

Full contribution

HON. MANDIPAKA: I rise to add my voice to the statement made by Hon. Mliswa. I realise that when matters are written in the media, a lot of questions are raised particularly when you are talking about our welfare. There appears to be some differences amongst our people who seem to think that we are here to look for money. No, that is not the case. We want to represent them. We are not greedy at all but we are dedicated so that we can come here and raise the concerns of the people to the Government. We do that here in this House.

What has been transpiring is that we were using our own resources to cater for the constituents because we are dedicated to represent them. What we are requesting shall not be misconstrued to mean that we are a greedy lot. That is not the truth and it should be clear to the people of Zimbabwe.

I would like to thank you Madam Speaker that when we raise a concern, your Chair or office responds swiftly as it has done to this matter. A government that runs around to address the concerns of the people is a responsible Government. I want to applaud the Government for running around and addressing the concerns of the people. That is a hallmark of a good Government. We are happy about that.

I would like to thank your office, the Government and all the running around that was done which was not in my sight. We are now aware that there is something which is in the pipeline. I thank you.

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order, I think as Hon. Members we should applaud and appreciate what is good. If we see that there is something good happening, I think we should appreciate. I would like to believe that the Acting Minister of Finance is here and he understands what is transpiring. The Acting Minister of Finance is Hon. Chidhakwa. I would like to thank you Hon. Members because for the past week until today you have been fighting seriously to be where we are. If we are a people who understand, for the sake of progress and as responsible Hon Members, I will accept the issues that you have raised and that it be done.