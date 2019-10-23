Mudenda bans MDC MPs from asking questions in Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has issued a ruling banning MDC members of Parliament from participating in a Question and Answer session with Ministers in parliament because their party does not recognise Emmerson Mnangagwa as President of the country.

Mudenda the ruling after Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said, “Members of the opposition have refused to recognise President Mnangagwa so they cannot expect an answer from the Minister whom the President has appointed.”

Mudenda says until the issue has been resolved he will allow the position, proposed by Minister Ziyambi, that opposition members not ask Ministers questions because they don’t recognise Mnangagwa who appointed them.

MDC members walk out of parliament every time when Mnangagwa is addressing because they say he is illegitimate.

Mudenda recently told them that they are not going to get their allowances for a number of months.