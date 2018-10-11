MP Calls For Mnangagwa Impeachment Over Worsening Economy

Contributing to questions without notice session in the National Assembly yesterday Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole (MDC) pleaded with Zanu PF legislators to join hands with his party to impeach President Mnangagwa so as to save Zimbabwe from total collapse.

Said Sithole:

Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir, I rise on a point of privilege in terms of Standing Rules Number 69 read in conjunction with Standing Rule Number 68 (d) and also with the requirements of the Constitution and in particular Section 119 and Section 66 which talks about the freedom of movement.

The crisis in the nation Mr. Speaker Sir; of fuel and the crisis of increases in prices, I think calls upon all Parliamentarians whether you are ZANU PF or MDC, that we join hands like what we did in November 2017.

Then invoke Section 97…My point of privilege is that as a House I think it is high time that we invoke Section 97 which talks about impeachment. Why do I say so? Section 97 (6) says…