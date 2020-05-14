MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament

Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Mayor Justice Wadyajena has sensationally claimed that the MPs belonging to the MDC faction led by Nelson Chamisa have been threatened with death if they disobey party instructions to withdraw from parliament.

Wadyajena who chairs the portfolio Committee Chairperson: Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement said, “Inspite of all the intimidation, 4 Members of the MDC attended Committee this morning, while others sent their apologies. They‘ve been threatened with death but came to do what they were elected for! We must thank them for fearlessly performing their constitutional obligations.”

HN. JW, @JusticeMayorW Inspite of all the intimidation, 4 Members of the MDC attended Committee this morning, while others sent their apologies. They‘ve been threatened with death but came to do what they were elected for! We must thank them for fearlessly performing their constitutional obligations. mmatigari @matigary Things fall apart for Nelson Robert Gabriel Chamisa. Chimedzamatowo akadzipwa neganda remhuru. Kana tichishaura batai mazwi @EngMudzuri @DMwonzora @bbmhlanga @AlexanderRusero @VascoDaGappah @Jamwanda2 @hwendec @Sizzle76 @Mavhure @molokele @JamesBae007 @AlekeMukunga

MDC recently announced that the party will not be attending parliament while consulting with its structures on the route to take after the Speaker of parliament expelled the party’s top officials.

A number of MPs have been coming out in the open to declare their loyalty to the faction of MDC led by Thokozani Khupe.