The new Mount Hampden Parliament building, which is now 95% complete, has been outfitted with world-class equipment and furniture.



Only two of the six stories are still under construction as one of the country’s largest development projects nears completion.

The Shanghai Construction Group was contracted to design the car.



Earlier this year, Minister of Local Government said the date for the occupation of the new Parliament building is yet to be determined as consultations with other stakeholders, such as the President’s Office, were still ongoing.