Grandstanding In Parliament Childish And Despicable

An opinionist in the Daily News has called the scruffle between the MDC MPs and the ruling party Zanu PF childish and despicable.

The opinionist opined:

The political grandstanding playing out in Parliament is not only despicable, but childish. Action has to be taken to end the rot. It is a terrible comedy! Zimbabweans have sadly been subjected to stupid political gymnasium by both the ruling Zanu PF and the opposition MDC legislators in the august House.

Their actions are threatening to paralyse operations of the legislative arm of government. The major culprits in this case are MDC legislators and they must be condemned and ostracised without fear or favour. Since President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election in July last year, the MDC legislators have boycotted his state of the nation and official opening of Parliament addresses questioning his legitimacy.

It is this sort of behaviour which is now stand- ing between the MDC and Zanu PF engaging in talks to extricate this country from its current political and economic challenges. Last week, MDC MPs boycotted the presentation of the 2020 National Budget by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube.

Whose interests are they serving and representing? Are those who elected them happy with this kind of behaviour? Certainly not because it’s nonsensical! It’s sad that Zanu PF legislators last Friday followed the footsteps of their counterparts when they walked out of the Public Accounts Committee meeting arguing they could not attend it when chaired by Tendai Biti of the MDC who doesn’t recognise Mnangagwa’s presidency.

The committee had to adjourn. An eye for an eye turns the world blind. Zanu PF MPs should be equally proscribed. There is now paralysis in the august House and one wonders how Parlia- ment will prosecute its duties given the obtaining situation.