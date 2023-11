HARARE, – Zimbabwe’s economic growth is expected to end the year at 5.5% in 2023, slightly higher than previously forecast, before falling to 3.5% in 2024 due to drought, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in a speech on Thursday.

The budget deficit is expected to end the year at 1.2% of GDP, he said.

Annual inflation is projected to end the year at 20% and then fall to between 10% and 20% in 2024 due to tight monetary policy, Ncube said.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...