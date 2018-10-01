News Ticker

Zimbabwe’s economic reform plan to push GDP growth to 5 pct – cenbank

October 1, 2018 Staff Reporter Economic Analysis, Main 0

John Mangudya, RBZ Governor (Image: Bloomberg)

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s economy will grow faster than expected in 2018, from an estimate of 4.5 percent to 5 percent, the central bank said on Monday as the new government implements reforms to kick-start growth that has languished for more than two decades.

Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya, in his first post-election monetary policy statement, said rebalancing the economy would require “painful measures”.

He announced a plan to separate local and foreign currency bank accounts and a new tax on goods trucks as part of measures to ease the shortage of U.S. dollars since the country dumped its own currency in 2009.



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!