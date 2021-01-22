Zimbabwe Govt Scoffs At ‘Chiwenga-Mohadi Covid’ Report

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba has refuted claims that Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi have contracted COVID-19 and are in isolation.

This follows a report by the NewsDay that the two officials reportedly tested positive for the deadly virus prompting Mnangagwa to shorten his annual leave as there was no Acting President. Said Charamba:

Vice President Kembo Mohadi took his annual leave soon after his term as Acting President ended.

He is very much around and well enough to sit musingly watching his lovely herd!!! He tells me it has never been fatter, thanks to abundanta pastures from the Heavens which so generously opened this season.

He brags Zimbabwe’s food basket has now shifted to Beitbridge. Enjoy the animals Boss before duty recalls!!!.ba

As for Vice President Chiwenga, I can only say just as well rumours don’t kill.

Charamba also dismissed reports claiming that Mnangagwa recently spent 14 days self-isolating after interacting with cabinet ministers who had contracted the virus. He said:

The President, His Excellency ED Mnangagwa has never, is yet, to isolate on account of exposure to Coronavirus.

We who work with him daily find it laughable that some faraway newsroom whose reporters we are yet to see covering him, claim isolation for him.

The irony is that THEY, not he have chosen to isolate themselves from him, choosing to rely on arcane sources that only lower their dignity as competently trained journalists.

Running a severely depleted newsroom is no reason to indulge in alarmist speculation in the name of journalism.

The President is not just around and available; he has been keeping us mopping our brows for want of rest from Office chores!!!

Please be kind to us who eel overworked…

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa on Thursday presided over the double burial of Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba and ZANU PF Central Committee member Morton Malianga at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.