Zimbabwean ruling party legislator arrested for calling First Lady a ‘whore’

HARARE – A former minister was arrested on Saturday for allegedly calling first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa a “whore” after she held an event in his Headlands constituency to which he was not invited.

It was not clear what charges would be preferred against Zanu PF MP Christopher Chingosho.

The former local government minister “arrived at the function and complained over the failure by the first lady to invite him,” The Standard reported.

A Zanu PF official at the event was quoted saying: “He said the first lady was a whore because he did not invite him.”

He was arrested by police at the scene after Mnangagwa’s supporters complained.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Chingosho’s arrest, adding: “We’re still investigating the nature of the report.”

In March 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife caused controversy during a visit to Mazowe Central constituency where she said she wanted to identify projects to support.

On being advised that local MP Sydney Chidamba was present as well as Chief Lucious Chitsinde Negomo, she told her security aides that she did not want to see the two.

The removal of the chief and MP was not a straightforward matter, however, as they both left shouting invectives in the first lady’s direction, vowing never to attend or promote her events. – ZimLive