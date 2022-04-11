Voter registration resumes

The Mobile Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise has resumed today to allow those who are not registered as voters to do so as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

This is the second phase of the exercise with the first having been conducted from February 1 to February 28. The current phase will run up to April 30.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) spokesperson Mr Jasper Mangwana said they are hoping that more people will register to vote as voter education teams were on the ground doing door-to-door campaigns.

“Members of the public are also urged to get information on radio, television, ZEC social media platforms as these will also be used as mediums to dispatch information on the exercise. More people will register since those without primary documents were given a chance to do so by the Civil Registry,” he said.

The centres will open from 7.30 am to 5 pm daily including on weekends.

