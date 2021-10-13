Stop Violence, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop using violence to disrupt the opposition party.

This came after Chamisa’s convoy was attacked by over 200 Zanu PF activists Monday in Charumbira, Masvingo where he was going to meet local leaders.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said Mnangagwa must stop dividing people by paying youths to pretend as if they are MDC Alliance activists who are violent.

“Barbaric and desperate… Mr ED stop this violence. Stop this abuse of the police and the state to persecute and disrupt the opposition. Stop dividing people and destroying this beautiful country,” Chamisa wrote.

“Stop buying and paying some who pretend to be opposition. We and the change wave are unstoppable,” he said.

Meanwhile Information secretary Nick Mangwana dismissed the allegations saying MDC is seeking attention from the United Nations rapporteur who is set to visit Zimbabwe next week to assess the impact of sanctions on the enjoyment of human rights.

“We are on the eve of #COP26 and the Special Rapporteur’s engagement is about to happen. Do you know what else has started? The Dramas,” Mangwana said.

Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi added weighed in saying: “News reaching us say Nelson Chamisa’s bodyguards fired live bullets in the air against villagers, who protested they last had gun sounds during the Liberation War. Politicians must stop unbriddled provocations against citizens. If people reject you, mend your ways.”

Zanu PF has been denying that their youths attacked Chamisa however videos of villagers confirming the attack are circulating on social media. – Newzimbabwe