Mnangagwa’s govt approves bill to imprison unpatriotic traitors

HARARE – President Emmerson mnangagwa’s cabinet has approved an amendment to the Criminal Law Code which will see traitors who agitate against the country liable for a criminal offence.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nqobizitha Mangaliso said, “Cabinet considered and approved the Criminal Law(Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill, 2022.

“The bill enhances the provisions of the Criminal Law Code in matters relating to the country’s sovereignty through the criminalization of conduct that undermines Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, dignity, independence and national interests. The Bill also provides for a mandatory sentence in rape and murder cases. In addition, it expands the definition of dangerous drugs and also amends the elements which form the crime of abuse of public office.”

The legislation is grounded on promoting and protecting national interests by dealing with citizens who propagate negative information to foreign governments which undermine Zimbabwe’s direct foreign investment prospects and increase the risk of sanctions.