Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will never be bullied

ZIMBABWEANS should not be misled into hating their own country by a non-existent world created on social media platforms, but instead must take a leaf from the likes of the late national hero, Dr Sibusiso Moyo, who fought gallantly for the country’s freedom as a young man, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Speaking at a memorial service held for the late former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade at his rural homestead in Mberengwa, Mnangagwa said it was every Zimbabwean’s duty to protect the country from its detractors.

Dr. Moyo died on January 20 from Covid-19 related complications.

“I exhort our young people to take a leaf from the sacrifices made by the likes of the late Cde SB Moyo and others like him to liberate the country,” said the President.

“I call upon the youth to love and hold in high regard their country, communities and families.

“Never be led astray by a virtual and often non-existent world created on social media.

“Hold on tightly to our rich cultural heritage and Zimbabwean value system.

“Never allow detractors to drive you to hate or denigrate your motherland.

“This country called Zimbabwe was given to us at a cost of blood, let us all protect it from neo-colonial plunderers and supremacists.”

The country has in recent times fallen under a barrage of brazen interference from the West which has been clandestinely using its local lackeys in the form of civic society organisations.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans in both good and bad times and only its people can uplift it.

“Those who want the country to be run similar to other countries, they should go there.

“We will govern our country according to our traditions, values and customs.

“Those who want to help can only do so on our terms,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should embody qualities of patriotism, loyalty and dedication as was the case with the late Cde SB Moyo, who was reliable in good and bad times, first as a soldier and later as the face of the country’s engagement and re-engagement efforts.

“The late Cde SB Moyo was a man with a big heart and a true friend to many, who was always prepared to go an extra mile.

“He was indeed a trusted and loyal soldier, whether during operations or undertaking administrative and political duties.

“He put 100 percent into everything he did. He had an enviable sense of dedication to his country, work and colleagues.

“When times got tough, the late General SB Moyo would be one of those still standing at the end.

“He was never a coward and never backed out of difficult tasks, even if the risks had far reaching consequences.

“In November 2017, he was a key player in the peaceful transition from the First Republic to the Second Republic, and indeed become the face of what was dubbed ‘Operation Restore Legacy”, said the President.

The memorial service was attended by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Professor Amon Murwira, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo, Minister of State Security Owen Ncube, Minister of Environment and Tourism Mangaliso Ndlovu, Service Chiefs and senior Government officials.

Mnangagwa said the presence of senior Government officials at the memorial service demonstrated the extent to which the Second Republic valued the late national hero.

“We have come here, Sekuru Moyo (SB Moyo’s father). The entire Government is here; the Command structure is here, this is a demonstration that your son was a rare breed, patriotic and loyal servant of the nation.

“In order for our nation to develop, let us work hard, both in our individual and collective capacities. We gave SB the post of Foreign Affairs Minister when our name was not in good standing globally. I assigned him to go to the UN (United Nations) and engage the world. He was able to engage with people like (British Prime Minister) Boris Johnson whose friend had lost a farm at the height of the land reform programme, and today we are on talking terms. The groundwork was laid by SB. He went to the EU (European Union) nations and now they have removed most of the sanctions,” President Mnangagwa said.

Speaking later during the National Tree Planting Day commemorations held at Masvingo Primary School, President Mnangagwa told thousands of people who gathered for the event that the country can only be built by its people.

The National Tree Planting Day is observed on the first Saturday of every December annually and yesterday the President said there is a need to plant more trees and protect the environment.

