Man shot dead in Harare CBD, shooter’s car burnt

HARARE – A man died in Harare earlier today, near corner Kwame Nkrumah and Angwa Street after he was shot in the head by another civilian.

The alleged shooter who was wearing the scarf which has been popularised by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reported to have parked his car at QV Pharmacy. When he was asked to pay for parking by the youths who are reported to control the parking in the are, the alleged shooter refused to do so, insisting that he would only pay to an official from the City of Harare.

This resulted in an argument between the shooter and the youths. The argument escalated quickly and the youths started assaulting the shooter who tried to flee from them. While attempting to escape, he pulled out his firearm and fired two shots.

One of the shots hit a woman who was not involved in the situation although reports say it is not fatal. The second shot which was fatal hit a man who washes cars in the CBD who had joined in the fray and had rushed to catch the alleged shooter as he was running away. He died on the spot after being hit on the head.

After firing the shots, the shooter was caught and beaten up the youths. The youths went on to torch the alleged shooter’s car. However, we will not share the images of the dead man as they are too graphic.