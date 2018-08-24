LIVE: BREAKING: ConCourt declares Mnangagwa as duly elected president of Zimbabwe

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court is today expected to rule an opposition bid to have presidential election results thrown out over alleged rigging in favour of Robert Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Emmerson Mnangagwa is the legitimate president-elect of Zimbabwe, the country’s Constitutional Court ruled on Friday, dismissing the main opposition party’s challenge that the July election was rigged.

The application was dismissed with costs.

The election, in which Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa were the main contenders, was touted as a crucial step towards economic recovery and shedding Zimbabwe’s pariah reputation, but instead has left the nation deeply polarised.

An army crackdown in response to post-election violence by opposition supporters left six people dead on August 1, recalling the heavy-handed security tactics that marked the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe, who was removed in a coup last November.

Chamisa’s lawyers accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of inflating Mnangagwa’s vote tally by 69,000 to avoid a runoff, and that the ZEC’s revision of the results was sufficient evidence that fraud occurred. However, the court ruled that they presented no proof of irregularities.

Mnangagwa, who will most likely be inaugurated on Sunday, faces the challenge of persuading the international community that the army crackdown and lapses in the election process will not derail his promise of political and economic reforms needed to fix the economy.

16:14 Share Icon The Movement for Democratic Change’s Komichi tells News24 that the leadership of the party will meet to decide the way forward

16:08 Share Icon Full reasons will be given in a full judgement to be released in due course, says Malaba 16:05 Share Icon Court declares Mnangagwa as the duly elected president of Zimbabwe 16:04 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The application is dismissed with costs 16:03 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: There is a presumption of validity of the election

16:03 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: In the final analysis the applicant failed to convince this court to set aside the results of the election

16:02 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: There was also no tangible evidence of ghost voters

16:01 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: There was no evidence some teachers were disenfranchised of their right to vote as no affidavit from any of the teachers. Even if the evidence was availed, it would not have affected the result

16:00 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The applicant made several startling allegations without referring to source evidence. ZEC proved through the V11 forms that some forms were signed and populated as opposed to what the applicant said. 15:56 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The amendment of results by ZEC has no bearing on the results of the election. This is simply because the applicant needed more evidence in the inaccuracy of the figures 15:55 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The declaration of results made a critical admission that the results were changed 15:50 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: All the allegations against the electoral commission were debunked by the commission’s attorney

15:49 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: Malaba says even if the applicant did not have agents at all polling stations he should have collected samples and it would have shown the electoral commission’s malpractices

15:47 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The applicant’s attorney made bald and unsubstantiated allegations

15:47 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: If the applicant had placed before the court the V11 forms it would have disposed of any questions of vote rigging, it would have addressed issues of similar results at some polling stations. That evidence was not adduced 15:44 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The applicant was at large to send his election agents countrywide but did not do so, election observers were there

15:41 Share Icon He had remedies available to him and he did not utilize them, says the Chief Justice 15:41 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The applicant would have sought a recount and would have approached the electoral court to apply for an order to open the ballot boxes

15:40 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: Time was on the applicant’s side to obtain the evidence from the election residue

15:39 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: When the results were declared the applicant knew that he was aggrieved

15:38 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: Primary evidence was supposed to be derived from the opening of ballot boxes

15:37 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: No proof was adduced by the applicant

15:36 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The applicant made general allegations and no direct allegations of complicity were made against Emmerson Mnangagwa

15:34 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The court will only invalidate the results of the presidential election if the court is satisfied that the results were materially affected or were a result of a fraud

15:32 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The court will declare the election void if there was a breach of the electoral law

15:31 Share Icon Chief Justice says the burden of proof rests with the applicant to warrant the granting of the relief sought 15:28 Share Icon The Chief Justice us now reading the complaints raised by the applicant on the conduct of the elections. These include bribery by the incumbent, undue influence, rogue military personnel, the failure display V11 forms, and so on 15:27 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The application for conformation was filed by the applicant and the court hereby grants the application

15:26 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba: The application clearly breached the rules of the court and filed a defective application

15:24 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba says the applicant would only serve the application to the respondents through the sheriff. The application was eventually served out of time, he says 15:23 Share Icon The Chief Justice says the application was served on the respondents on the 8th day 15:18 Share Icon The Chief Justice says the applicant seeks to set aside the result of the election and be declared the winner or alternatively an order compelling a the state to conduct a rerun 15:16 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba is now reading what the law says for one to challenge the results of an election 15:16 Share Icon Chief Justice Malaba is now reading the judgement starting with what everyone already knows that the July 30 was challenged by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa

14:25 Share Icon Lawyers of MDC leader Nelson Chamisa in discussion at the Constitutional Court. (Picture: Frank Chikowore, News24)

14:17 Share Icon Journalists at the court (Picture: Frank Chikowore, News24)

14:15 Share Icon MDC leader Chamisa's lawyer, Thabani Mpofu has just arrived at the Constitutional Court in Harare. (Picture: Frank Chikowore, News24)

14:11 Share Icon A renowned Zimbabwean journalist is tweeting that the Constitutional Court judgment initially scheduled for 14:00 will now be handed down at 15:00. See tweet below 13:49 Share Icon One of Mnangagwa’s lawyers Paul Mangwana has also arrived

13:48 Share Icon The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission head Priscillah Chigumba has just arrived

13:44 Share Icon Zimbabwe’s main opposition is expressing concern over reports that preparations have begun for the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa even before the constitutional court has ruled on its challenge to the election results. A spokesperson has spoken to reporters an hour before the court is set to announce its ruling. The spokesperson says inauguration preparations cannot begin before the court ruling and “that is a problem.” If the court upholds Mnangagwa’s narrow election victory the inauguration would be held within 48 hours. An Associated Press reporter sees no preparations at the national stadium in the capital, Harare. – AP 13:41 Share Icon Nkululeko Sibanda: “There is also evidence that there are preparations in and around the National Sports Stadium for a large event. The judgment is expected at 14:00 and has not been pronounced just yet. We are therefore, not clear if there is someone who before the judgment is pronounced already knows how it looks like and is already making preparations…”

13:35 Share Icon Nkululeko Sibanda : “There are also a number of letters that have gonbe viral in various forms of media that supposedly are inviting people to an inauguration…. This suggests the court process is of no value.”

13:31 Share Icon Nkululeko Sibanda: “At various points this morning in Harare we have experienced jets flying above. This suggests that somebody is preparing for an inauguration. It is not clear how anybody would begin that process before the courts have made a determination.”

13:14 Share Icon Watch this MDC press conference taking place at the Constitutional Court building right now. Nelson Chamisa’s spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda says his boss is expressing concern over the statement by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga suggesting that the president of Zimbabwe would be Mnangagwa regardless of the outcome of the court process. He says this clearly undermines the court process. 13:12 Share Icon 12:53 Share Icon 12:15 Share Icon The MDC is confident of a win, according to an eNCA reporter. See the tweet below 12:15 Share Icon The MDC is confident of a win, according to an eNCA reporter. See the tweet below 12:12 Share Icon An eNCA journalist is tweeting and quoting Zanu-PF as saying that President Mnangagwa is at a funeral and it’s not clear whether he will or will not be president at the Constitutional Court this afternoon. See tweet below 11:47 Share Icon Zimbabwe’s Daily News reports that the United States has issued a travel warning to its citizens ahead of the Constitutional Court ruling. “Zimbabwe is is experiencing civil unrest, violence and heightened political tension following the general elections held on July 30,” GET THE FULL STORY HERE 11:10 Share Icon MDC Alliance principal, Tendai Biti, who is also part of the counsel representing opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in the petition seeking to overturn the result of the July 30 presidential election says it will be difficult for the Constitutional Court to dismiss the case on technicalities – according to The Independent newspaper

READ MORE HERE 11:07 Share Icon WHAT TO EXPECT ON JUDGEMENT DAY As the Constitutional Court considers the evidence ahead of handing down judgement in the election petition, law experts are predicting Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa will triumph. Zimbabwe’s privately owned Independent newspaper looks at some of those predictions. CLICK HERE 11:02 Share Icon Some useful background information The July 30 vote was peaceful but scenes of the military sweeping into the capital two days later to disperse opposition protesters — six people were killed — led to fears that the government of the 75-year-old Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe enforcer, was stuck in the past despite declarations of reforms. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared Mnangagwa won with 50.8% of the vote but later revised that down to 50.6%, attributing the revision to an “error” but arguing it was not significant enough to invalidate the win. It said Chamisa received 44.3%. In the court hearing this week, the opposition claimed the electoral commission bumped up Mnangagwa’s figures through double counts and the creation of “ghost” polling stations. It also alleged that some polling stations recorded more voters than those registered.”It’s like a kid was playing with the figures,” a lawyer for the opposition, Thabani Mpofu, told the court. He said Chamisa could have lost more than 69,000 votes in all, well over the 31,000 that allowed Mnangagwa to avoid a runoff election. Chief Justice Luke Malaba, however, pressed the opposition for the original election results forms to back up their allegations: “We cannot act on generalities.” The lawyer for Mnangagwa, Lewis Uriri, agreed: “The mere making of bold allegations does not make and cannot threaten an election.” According to Veritas, a legal think tank, the court can declare a winner or invalidate the election and call for a fresh vote or make any other order it considers “just and appropriate.” – AP 10:51 Share Icon Security is tight in the capital, Harare, as the court will determine whether President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s narrow victory is valid. The opposition claims vote-rigging and seeks either a fresh election or a declaration that its candidate, Nelson Chamisa, won. A credible vote is key to lifting international sanctions as the southern African nation tries to move away from the long shadow of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule. The July 30 vote was peaceful but scenes of the military sweeping into the capital two days later to disperse opposition protesters led to fears that the government of Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe enforcer, was stuck in the past despite declarations of reforms. – AP 10:15 Share Icon Leader of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance Nelson Chamisa has tweeted: “I’m so happy with e primary evidence & V11s we adduced based on ZEC’s own data. ZEC’s admission to making mistakes x3 in election result settles the matter. Key ? ..Was that e only mistake? ZEC seeks e court to validate a mistake & hopes to have a Con-court uphold a mistake??” 10:07 Share Icon The Zimbabwean government is calling on Zimbabweans to maintain “peace and tranquillity” after today’s ruling by the constitutional court. The state-owned Herald newspaper quotes the Acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting services, Simon Khaya Moyo as saying: “As the Constitutional Court delivers its verdict tomorrow (today), let the nation embrace the outcome with calm, decency, sobriety and genial composure.” “The unity and peace evident throughout the country is highly commendable inclusive of the admirable tranquillity displayed by the citizenry in general throughout the Constitutional Court. We must avoid any form of violence irrespective of the outcome.” REASD MORE HERE 09:43 Share Icon 09:43 Share Icon 09:42 Share Icon 09:41 Share Icon Zimbabweans are airing their views on social media and calling for peace as they await the Constitutional Court ruling on the petition in which MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa is seeking the invalidation of the 30 July presidential election result.

09:31 Share Icon WATCH the court proceedings from Wednesday’s hearing as posted on Youtube by the Herald

09:28 Share Icon Background information Here is an overview on what transpired on Wednesday during a hearing where lawyers of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance sought to prove to the court that the vote was rigged in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. CLICK HERE 09:22 Share Icon According to Zimbabwe’s state-owned Herald newspaper, if the constitutional court endorses President Mnangagwa’s victory, he is expected to be inaugurated within 48 hours as postulated under the Electoral Act which has to be by 14:00on Sunday. The ruling of the court will be final and cannot be appealed. GET THE FULL STORY HERE 09:20 Share Icon The petition hearing is the first to be streamed live from the courtroom in the history of the country. 09:15 Share Icon 09:15 Share Icon Zimbabwe’s vice president Constantino Chiwenga has reportedly said that nothing will change the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president of the southern African country, despite an opposition Constitutional Court petition challenging the vote. According to NewsDay, speaking at Inyati Imhenyu Farm in Banket early this week, Chiwenga said Mnangagwa would remain president even after the much anticipated court ruling on Friday. “We are happy that you voted for President-elect Mnangagwa, who will be the President of the country after the court (ConCourt) hearing… Nothing is going to change,” Chiwenga was quoted as saying. GET THE FULL STORY HERE 09:15 Share Icon Thembinkosi Magwaliba, representing Mnangagwa, dismissed claims that the opposition had produced any evidence of fraud. Tight security “This application was not seriously done. The applicant is clearly flippant,” he said.Nine judges, led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, heard the case in Harare, amid tight security. – AFP 09:15 Share Icon Mnangagwa, of the ruling Zanu-PF party, won the election with 50.8% of the vote – just enough to meet the 50% threshold needed to avoid a run-off against MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3%. 09:15 Share Icon Lawyers for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition argued that the results should be annulled due to “massive doctoring” of the July 30 vote. “There is a massive cover-up. There has been a massive doctoring of evidence,” Thabani Mpofu, representing the MDC, told the court Wednesday. – AFP 09:15 Share Icon Zimbabwe’s top court was set to rule on Friday on an opposition bid to have presidential election results thrown out over alleged rigging in favour of Robert Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa. The Constitutional Court in Harare said it would hand down its verdict at 14:00 after considering arguments put before judges on Wednesday, with analysts predicting it would rule against the appeal. – AFP