Jonathan Moyo digs in, explains Chamisa and CCC onslaught

EXILED former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has explained why he has over the past months been laying into opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The former information minister has expressed his disdain for the CCC’s approach to party governance and next year’s crunch elections, citing in particular the absence of clearly laid out structures or a constitution.

Moyo said he was being hard on the Nelson Chamisa-led outfit because it had positioned itself as the country’s main opposition party and alternative to ruling Zanu PF.

The CCC has resisted attempts to corner it into setting up party structures, maintaining their new strategy is bearing fruit and supporters will choose their representatives through consensus.

Chamisa has gone as far as blasting those pushing for structures, labelling them Zanu PF coaches while speaking at late academic Alex Magaisa’s memorial service in Harare recently.

“Since CCC styles itself as the main opposition and the only democratic alternative in Zimbabwe; its constitution-less and structureless self raises public interest issues!” said Moyo in response to questions on why he was now against the party.

THEM: “Why are you going on and on about #CCC over its lack of a constitution and structures? Stop it”. ME: “Since #CCC styles itself as the main opposition and the only democratic alternative in Zimbabwe; its constitutionless & structureless self raises public interest issues”! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 9, 2022



Moyo was last year touted as a likely addition to the CCC, having offered his services to train the party’s election agents on how to deal with possible rigging by Zanu PF.

The former Tsholotsho legislator had even offered to finance election agents in his former constituency as part of support for Chamisa and his CCC, then MDC Alliance.

Moyo was previously a strong proponent of change, using Chamisa’s hashtags and phrases but he has dumped all that and dismissed the popular #GodIsInIt phrase he had adopted. He has even suggested that the CCC be barred from running in future elections.

His fallout with Chamisa and the CCC started when members of the opposition leader’s executive committee queried the party’s decision to work with him, fearing he could divulge secrets the moment they fall out.

