Harare, Chitungwiza demolish illegal structures

In an exercise meant to bring sanity to Harare Metropolitan Province, local authorities today started demolishing all illegal structures in Harare, Chitungwiza and Epworth.

On Friday last week, the authorities issued a three-day ultimatum on all informal traders operating and encroaching on road servitudes to stop operations.



The ultimatum lapsed yesterday and today councils working with the police started to demolish all the illegal structures belonging to those who ignored the ultimatum.

In Chitungwiza, scores of informal traders had already removed the structures while those who had not heeded the message had their illegal structures removed.

The demolitions started in St Mary’s and spread to other parts of Chitungwiza.