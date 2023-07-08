Chamisa’s CCC hints at election landslide victory

ZIMBABWE’S main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party this week declared fireworks in next month’s landmark polls, warning it would upset President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu-PF party, as it prepared to launch its first manifesto tomorrow.

Led by Nelson Chamisa, CCC, two months after its formation, sprang onto the political landscape, walloping Zanu-PF in 19 of 28 parliamentary by-elections held on May 26.

The 45-year-old CCC president presents one of the biggest threats to Zanu-PF, which has been in power since independence in 1980.

But Mnangagwa declared in Matabeleland South last week that under his watch, no opposition would prevail over Zanu-PF.

Chamisa is under tremendous pressure to deliver victory for his largely youthful supporters, who want him to lead what they have dubbed “The New Zimbabwe”.

Change has been elusive for Zimbabwe, 24 years since the late trade unionist, Morgan Tsvangirai established the Movement for Democratic Change.

The party, which has now been split into many offshoots, shifted the political landscape within the first decade of its formation, before disintegrating.

CCC’s deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said this week despite being confronted by many problems, which saw it failing to field candidates in more than 90 local authority wards, its supporters were determined to hand Chamisa victory.

He blamed infiltration by Zanu-PF and state agents for the double submissions under CCC that emerged as candidates presented their papers to the nomination court last month.

“The regime (Zanu-PF) wanted to confuse all urban seats by signing bogus candidates,” Siziba said. “They wanted to cause double candidates using a plethora of strategies including forming and registering another party called CCC.

“They also intended to buy people to contest as independent candidates. Come to the launch and see an organised, supported and loved CCC led by president Chamisa. We, unlike Zanu-PF, have a policy manifesto dubbed –The New Zimbabwe, which shall be launched. Here, we focus on our economic turn-around programme, social agenda, debt restructuring programme, reconstruction, modernisation, and the transformation agenda.” .

Mnangagwa will tomorrow address his third provincial rally in Magunje, where Zanu-PF expects over 50 000 supporters to attend.

In the past two weeks, he has addressed huge crowds at rallies in Manicaland and Matabeleland South.

Experts said this week Chamisa was running against time to put his campaign trail in order, with serious questions raised around his poll strategy.

In the wake of infiltration fears, Chamisa played his cards close to his chest, adopting the “Strategic Ambiguity” plan in the selection of candidates. But the strategy has been blamed for chaos at the Nomination Court two weeks ago, which forced frustrated candidates to contest as independents.

However, CCC insiders also revealed factional tensions were running high.

“Disputes began after Chamisa imposed losing candidates in some constituencies. He also elbowed out experienced internal rivals such as Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube,” a source said.

St Mary’s double nominee Freddy Masarirevhu was accused of forging signatures.

“Masarirevhu belongs to the militant Biti/Job Sikhala faction that has been decimated by Chamisa, leaving Sikhala wallowing in prison, while Biti is now firmly in the wilderness,” a source told the Zimbabwe Independent.

In Bulawayo voters mounted 11 court challenges after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission accepted CCC candidates’ nomination papers after the deadline.

“The double fielding of candidates and the potential loss of more than 11 parliamentary seats in CCC’s Bulawayo urban stronghold, portends a deafening loss for the party,” another source said.

Academic and political commentator Alexander Rusero said the CCC has had a false start.

“They must stomach the blame where they erred and pick themselves up,” Rusero said. “Seeing Zanu-PF shadows everywhere even if they are not there is not helpful. The chaotic nature of the nomination court candidature filing process exhibits the extent to which power has largely been centralised to one individual, which cripples any strategic campaign.”

He also dismissed assertions that Chamisa was on a good footing as Mnangagwa was struggling with the failing economy.

“An ailing economy has never been a winning manifesto for any political party,” he said. “Campaigning is what you can offer, hence the criticality of messaging and political communication. The strategy isn’t there. Lack of strategy is being mistaken as strategic ambiguity, yet in its current form it is strategic confusion.”

Political analyst Vivid Gwede said: “These challenges have not dented CCC’s grassroots appeal and organisation, which according to recent surveys could win the general election.

“Zanu-PF’s poor performance has easily campaigned for the opposition. Apart from holding big rallies, which are important but not the only way to garner votes, the opposition has been on the ground with its community outreach programmes.”

Chamisa narrowly lost to Mnangagwa in 2018, polling 44,3% of the presidential vote, against the President’s 50,8%.

Source – The Independent

