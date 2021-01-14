Chamisa wants talks to Mnangagwa

MDC Alliance secretary for presidential affairs Jameson Timba says Nelson Chamisa is still keen to meet with President Mnangagwa to help resolve Zimbabwe’s decades-long political and economic challenges.

Timba, who is described by this paper as level-headed and ever approachable, said Chamisa had been among the first leaders to call for necessary national dialogue – adding, however, that he had been ignored by Mnangagwa and Zanu PF.

He said the legitimacy question is naturally an agenda item for that dialogue.

Timba said MDC Alliance had refused to join POLAD as there was no dispute between the party and other political formations. He also said that Chamisa and Mnangagwa needed to sit down to resolve the militarization of the body politic and the capture of the state by a few.