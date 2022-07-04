CCC speaks out on Chamisa colon cancer diagnosis

HARARE – Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has commented on the news that the party’s leader Nelson Chamisa was diagnosed with colon cancer.

A news article that has been shared on WhatsApp alleges that Chamisa was diagnosed with colon cancer. The article goes on to state that the diagnosis was revealed after he sent a prayer request to an Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church group.

The Zimbabwe Mail produces the news article in question in its original state:

Nelson Chamisa diagnosed of colon cancer

The CCC President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa was recently diagnosed of colon cancer at a private surgery in Harare….. The information was picked after Chamisa had sent a prayer request to his fellow pastors with the AFM church

On 4 June, Chamisa posted in a WhatsApp group called “The Shepherds” where he said

‘I greet you all in the name of Jesus Christ….Today my Dr announced to me that tests conducted on me tested positive to colon cancer….I know this challenging journey will be trying times that needs your prayers….l believe in the healing power of our Lord Jesus Christ By his grace I will be healed.’

Responding to the news article, Fadzayi Mahere curtly dismissed it as fake. Writing on her Facebook page, Mahere said:

This story circulating on WhatsApp is fake news.

Her followers on Facebook took to the comments section and reacted to the news. Here are some of the reactions below:

Majoo Major: Every Negative word spoken against Mr President let it boomerang amd let the opposite occur in the name Jesus.The blood Jesus will protect and speak for him kusvika vachibata. Michael MJ Gwarisa: Two culprits could be responsible for this, you know them Colon cancer has claimed the lives of Zimbabwean politicians. MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer in February 2018. While, activist Patson Dzamara died of colon cancer, just as well-wishers had raised money to get him into surgery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

