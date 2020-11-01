Auxillia Mnangagwa throws Henritta Rushwaya under the bus

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has dismissed attempts to link her to Henritta Rushwaya who is facing charges of trying to smuggle 6kgs of gold.

In a statement to The Zimbabwe Mail, the Auxillia challenged the police through their relevant office to issue a statement “with regards the utterances by one officer during her arrest that falsely implicated” her and her son Collins.

“As first lady, my duty is first and foremost to Zimbabwe as a nation. I serve each and every Zimbabwean whole heartedly and selflessly. I serve the interests of my nation and not any individual. I do not engage in illegal narrow minded pursuits like gold smuggling.

“I have no dealings nor involvement with Miss Henrietta Rushwaya of any illegal kind. I am challenging the Police through their relevant office to issue a statement

“I am a strong advocate for transparency and honesty and any continued silence by the police can be misconstrued as a cover up. If there is any incriminating evidence against me I challenge the police to present it to the nation without fear or favour. If there be none I also challenge the police to say so,” she said.

The First Lady who has won the nation hearts because of her philanthropic works around the country added that the continued attempts to besmirch the First Family will not sway her from carrying on with her programmes.

“I will not be dissuaded from working for those who need my help in both rural and urban areas. I will also support totally all anti-corruption activities regardless of the many malicious attacks clearly designed to cow me from supporting them. I stand firm on my principles.

“It pains me that my son who is hard working and an obedient son, is being attacked for no reason other than being a member of the first family. He is a hard working person and strives to improve himself day by day. As a mother I am proud of his work ethic and encourage him not be affected by malicious rumours.

“I am an advocate for peace and love and work hard at helping those who I can. I am greatly aggravated by the continuation of these false stories and claims. However, I remain unshaken and will continue to serve my nation in its entirety to the best of my ability”.